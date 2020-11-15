Military kills two Boko Haram terrorists, arrests bomb-maker in North-East

The Defence Headquarters said on Sunday the troops of Operation Fire Ball had killed two suspected Boko Haram terrorists in the North-East.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, who disclosed this in a statement, added that the group’s bomb-maker was also arrested during the operation.

He said the troops operating under Operation Lafiya Dole had on November 11 embarked on an aggressive fighting patrol to clear Boko Haram elements from their hideout in Ladantar village in Borno.

The coordinator said the troops subsequently engaged the terrorists with an overwhelming firepower and forced the terrorists to withdraw in disarray.

According to him, equipment recovered from the terrorists included one box of service tools and one gas cylinder used in the manufacturing of IEDs.

