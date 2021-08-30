Military kills two suspected ESN members in Imo

A military Joint Task Force (JTF) has killed two members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the military arm of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in Imo State.

The Commander of 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, Brig.-Gen. Raymond Utsaha, who confirmed the development to journalists in Owerri on Monday, said the three suspects robbed a man of a Toyota Rav4 at a filling station in Ngor Okpala local government area of the state.

He added that the suspects were trying to escape in the car when the task force intercepted them at Umuonyenwere Umuowa community after a tip-off.

According to him, two suspects during a gun duel with the operatives while other members of the gang escaped into a nearby bush with gunshot wounds.

