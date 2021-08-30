Metro
Military kills two suspected robbers in Imo
A military Joint Task Force (JTF) has killed two robbers in Imo State.
The Commander of 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, Brig.-Gen. Raymond Utsaha, who confirmed the development to journalists in Owerri on Monday, said the two suspects robbed a man of a Toyota Rav4 at a filling station in Ngor Okpala local government area of the state.
READ ALSO: IPOB opens account for ESN, solicits donations
He added that the suspects were trying to escape in the car when the task force intercepted them at Umuonyenwere Umuowa community after a tip-off.
According to him, two suspects during a gun duel with the operatives while other members of the gang escaped into a nearby bush with gunshot wounds.
