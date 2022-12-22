‘Military, others determined to end insecurity before Buhari leaves office,’ Army chief, Yahaya declares

The Chief of Army Staff, Faruk Yahaya, said on Thursday that all security agencies are determined to tackle insecurity in all parts of the country.

Yahaya, who disclosed to journalists at the graduation ceremony of the second batch trainees of the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) youth development project in Abuja, said the security agencies would ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari fulfilled his promise of handing over a secured nation to his successor in 2023.

The president had consistently assured Nigerians that he would bequeath a secured and more prosperous country to the next set of leaders next year.

The army chief said: “The marching order by Mr. President to improve the security situation so that he can hand over a secured nation is what we are carrying out in collaboration with the Nigerian Air Force, navy, and other security agencies.

“Now, all hands are on deck, coupled with equipment and other support provided by Mr. President and the commitment by the Nigerian Army under my command and other services and the cooperation of the Nigerian people who are providing information which is key in our operations.

“God willing, we shall continue to improve the situation and set the stage for the conduct of the 2023 elections.”

