Military, others on red alert over reported planned attack by Boko Haram on Abuja —DHQ

The Defence Headquarters said on Sunday the military and other security agencies had been placed on red alert following reports of planned Boko Haram attack in the Federal Capital Territory.

The Coordinator of the Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, said in a statement the military and other security agencies would ensure effective surveillance of the FCT and other states of the federation.

The Nigeria Customs Service had said in a security report that Boko Haram fighters had gathered in the FCT for coordinated attacks on five locations in the city.

But Enenche assured Nigerians that preventive and preemptive intelligence was ongoing to thwart the plot.

He said the offensives against the jihadists would not cease until normalcy was restored in all parts of the country.

The statement read: “The Armed Forces of Nigeria working together with other security and response agencies particularly the core intelligence agencies hereby assure the general public that preventive and preemptive intelligence is ongoing. The general public is thus advised to go about their lawful businesses undeterred.”

