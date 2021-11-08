Military personnel arrested over NDA attack

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel simply identified as Sgt. Torsabo Solomon has been arrested in connection with the August 24 attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna.

He was arrested on Monday at the NAF’s 153 BSG in Yola, Adamawa State.

Until his arrest, the suspect served at NAF Comprehensive School in the Adamawa State capital.

Bandits in military uniforms had in the early hours of that day attacked the NDA’s permanent site, killed two officers, and abducted another.

A source told journalists on Monday that Solomon was arrested on the order of the Commandant of the NAF Base in Yola following a request by the Commandant of the NDA, Major-Gen. IM Yusuf.

He has been reportedly taken to Kaduna for further investigation.

