Military, police foil bandit attack, rescue 76 victims in Kaduna

A joint team of military and police operatives on Friday foiled an attempt by bandits to kidnap 76 people along the Funtua-Zaria Road in Kaduna State.

The spokesman of the state police command, Muhammad Jalige, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday, said the incident occurred at about 11:00 p.m. on Friday.

He said: “A number of bandits wielding sophisticated weapons blocked a section of Funtua-Zaria Road at Gulbala, Giwa local government area of the state.

“A combined team of police and military mobilized to the location and thwarted the intention of the gunmen who had already herded some passengers into the bush.

READ ALSO: Troops kill bandits in Kaduna air raids, destroy 10 camps

“On reaching the location, a Ford truck with Reg. No. APP 667 XG, was found and information gathered by the security agents had it that a large number of passengers on the truck have been moved off the road by the bandits.

“This development engendered an immediate search and rescue operation by the operatives into the adjourning forest.

“In the process, the bandits were encountered and with the firepower of the security operatives, the criminals were left with no option but to abort their nefarious mission and take to flight with injuries.

“After combing the forest over several hours, the operatives succeeded in rescuing a large number of victims totalling 76 and comprising males and females of different ages.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now