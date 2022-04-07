Military promises to restore peace in Southern Kaduna

The Chief of Defence Staff, Lt-Gen. Lucky Irabor, said on Thursday the Nigerian armed forces would restore peace in the Southern part of Kaduna State.

Southern Kaduna has witnessed an upsurge in criminal attacks lately.

Irabor, who gave the assurance at a peace meeting with stakeholders in Kafanchan, the headquarters of Jema’a Local Government Area of the state, insisted that days of the criminal elements in the state are numbered.

He said: “We are committed to ensuring that peace is restored in this part of the country.

“However, for those who do not want to heed our appeal for peace and who think that violence is what they need to unleash on us, I am here to tell them that their days are numbered.

“If the peace in Southern Kaduna is disrupted, the peace in Kaduna and indeed the peace in Nigeria will be disrupted because Kaduna is central to the existence of Nigeria.”

The CDs also promised to increase military presence in Southern Kaduna.

“You can have all the personnel and equipment in the world, if there’s no willingness amongst the people to live in peace, it will count for nothing.

READ ALSO: Why Buhari deserves Nigerians’ gratitude – Amaechi



“So, we need to start looking at ways beyond military deployment to solve this crisis.

“This is not something I have authority to make a decision on, but I can assure you I will bring it up as a point during the National Security Council meeting for further consideration,” Irabor added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now