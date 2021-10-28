News
Military reform will end Nigeria’s insecurity – Mustapha
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said on Thursday the rejig of the military architecture would end the country’s security challenges.
Mustapha, who made the call when he received the 24-member advisory committee on the reform of the armed forces in Abuja, noted that the territorial nature of the country requires military reform.
The committee was inaugurated by the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, in September to push for the reform of armed forces.
The SGF assured the committee of the Federal Government’s readiness to implement the recommendations.
READ ALSO: Nigeria’s insecurity politically-motivated – APC
He described the reform process as a step in the right direction.
Mustapha said: “Reforms are critical and difficult to implement, but the step taken by the ministry of defence is the right step in the right direction to address security challenges.
“The reasons we are still battling with insecurity is because we have not reformed our military architecture, and considering the territorial nature of our country, there is a need for the security rejig.
“I am committed to anything that will transform the armed forces and in any capacity, I will do my best for the necessary approval.”
