Military releases details of 19 wanted terrorists

The Defence Headquarters on Monday published details of 19 wanted terrorists and attached a reward of N5 million for any person with valid Information to facilitate the arrest of the insurgents.

The Director of Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Jimmy Akpor, in a statement, attached a contact line— 09135904467— for Nigerians to keep in touch with the security agencies as regards the names

This development was not unconnected to the ongoing effort by the military to stamp out security challenges confronting the country, especially in the North-East, North-West and North-Central zones.

Below is the list of the names:

1. Sani Dangote from Dumbarum Village, Zurmi LGA of Zamfara State

2. Bello Turji Gudda from FAKAI Village of Zamfara State

3. Leko from MOZOJ VIllage, Mutazu LGA of Katsina State

4. Dogo Nahali from YAR TSAMIYAR JNO Village, Kankara LGA of Katsina State

5. Halilu Sububu from SUBUBU Village in MARADUN LGA of Zamfara State

6. Nagona from ANGWAN GALADIMA in ISA LOA of Sokoto State.

7. Nasanda from Kwashabawa, Village in Zurmi LGA of Zamara State

8. Isiya Kwashen Garwa from KAMFANIN Daudawa Village of Faskari, Katsina State.

9. Ali Kachalla aka Ali Kawaje from KUYAMBARA VILLAGE in Danaadau MARU LGA of Zamfara State

10. Abu Radde from VARANDA Village in Batsari LGA Katsina State.

11. Dan-Da from VARANDA Village in Batsari LGA of Katsina State

12. Sani Gurgu from VARANDA Village in Batsari LGA of Katsina State

13. Umaru Dan Nigeria from RAFI village, MADA District in GUSAULGA of Zamfara State

14. Nagala from MARU LGA of Zamfara State

15. Alhaji Ado Aliero from YANKUZO Village Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State

16. Monore from YANTUMAKI Village, Dan LGA of Katsina State

17. Gwaska Dankarami from SHAMUSHELE Village in Zuri LGA of Zamfara State

18. Baleri from SHINKAFI LGA of Zamfara State

19. Mamudu Tainange from VARANDA Village in Batsari LGA of Katsina State

