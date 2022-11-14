Metro
Military releases details of 19 wanted terrorists
The Defence Headquarters on Monday published details of 19 wanted terrorists and attached a reward of N5 million for any person with valid Information to facilitate the arrest of the insurgents.
The Director of Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Jimmy Akpor, in a statement, attached a contact line— 09135904467— for Nigerians to keep in touch with the security agencies as regards the names
This development was not unconnected to the ongoing effort by the military to stamp out security challenges confronting the country, especially in the North-East, North-West and North-Central zones.
Read also:Two US military planes collide during air show, burst into flames
Below is the list of the names:
1. Sani Dangote from Dumbarum Village, Zurmi LGA of Zamfara State
2. Bello Turji Gudda from FAKAI Village of Zamfara State
3. Leko from MOZOJ VIllage, Mutazu LGA of Katsina State
4. Dogo Nahali from YAR TSAMIYAR JNO Village, Kankara LGA of Katsina State
5. Halilu Sububu from SUBUBU Village in MARADUN LGA of Zamfara State
6. Nagona from ANGWAN GALADIMA in ISA LOA of Sokoto State.
7. Nasanda from Kwashabawa, Village in Zurmi LGA of Zamara State
8. Isiya Kwashen Garwa from KAMFANIN Daudawa Village of Faskari, Katsina State.
9. Ali Kachalla aka Ali Kawaje from KUYAMBARA VILLAGE in Danaadau MARU LGA of Zamfara State
10. Abu Radde from VARANDA Village in Batsari LGA Katsina State.
11. Dan-Da from VARANDA Village in Batsari LGA of Katsina State
12. Sani Gurgu from VARANDA Village in Batsari LGA of Katsina State
13. Umaru Dan Nigeria from RAFI village, MADA District in GUSAULGA of Zamfara State
14. Nagala from MARU LGA of Zamfara State
15. Alhaji Ado Aliero from YANKUZO Village Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State
16. Monore from YANTUMAKI Village, Dan LGA of Katsina State
17. Gwaska Dankarami from SHAMUSHELE Village in Zuri LGA of Zamfara State
18. Baleri from SHINKAFI LGA of Zamfara State
19. Mamudu Tainange from VARANDA Village in Batsari LGA of Katsina State
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...