Military rescues abducted women, others in Kaduna | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian Air Force on Sunday rescued some abducted women and other persons in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna.

He said the bandits invaded Najaja and Kerawa villages in Igabi LGA and abducted several people mostly women.

The commissioner said: “While they were trying to escape with their victims, a Nigerian Air Force fighter jet on aerial patrol quickly spotted the bandits’ location and rescued the kidnap victims.

“The armed bandits were moving with the large number of women kidnapped from Ungwan Najaja when the air platforms traced them to the outskirts of the village.

“On sighting the air platforms and conscious of air interdictions following warning shots, the bandits scampered into the forest and abandoned the women.”

He said the bandits also injured one Hamza Ibrahim while moving out of the village with the kidnapped women.

