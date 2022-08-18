News
Military rescues three abducted persons in Kaduna
The military on Thursday rescued three abducted persons along the Zaria-Kano Road.
The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna.
He said: “Security agencies have reported that three persons were rescued by troops conducting patrols around Ungwan Namama, along the Zaria-Kano road.
“According to the feedback, the troops came in contact with migrating bandits in the area and engaged them, forcing them to abandon their three captives as they hastily escaped.
“The troops rescued the victims. Investigations revealed that the captives were kidnapped in a neighbouring state.
READ ALSO: Troops raid bandits’ camp, rescue six hostages in Kaduna
“Also recovered from the bandits were nine rustled animals, comprising one cow and eight sheep.”
The commissioner said the rescued persons had been reunited with their families.
He also revealed that animals recovered by the troops during the operation had been handed to local authorities for proper identification and claims.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...