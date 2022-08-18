Military rescues three abducted persons in Kaduna

The military on Thursday rescued three abducted persons along the Zaria-Kano Road.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna.

He said: “Security agencies have reported that three persons were rescued by troops conducting patrols around Ungwan Namama, along the Zaria-Kano road.

“According to the feedback, the troops came in contact with migrating bandits in the area and engaged them, forcing them to abandon their three captives as they hastily escaped.

“The troops rescued the victims. Investigations revealed that the captives were kidnapped in a neighbouring state.

“Also recovered from the bandits were nine rustled animals, comprising one cow and eight sheep.”

The commissioner said the rescued persons had been reunited with their families.

He also revealed that animals recovered by the troops during the operation had been handed to local authorities for proper identification and claims.

