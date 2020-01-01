Military should be motivated to crush ISWAP, Boko Haram —Archbishop

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Rev. Alfred Martins, said on Wednesday the groups, Boko Haram, Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) and other terror gangs were holding Nigeria to ransom.

Martins, who spoke at the celebration of the 53rd World Day of Peace at the Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos, said the military and other security agents should be motivated to crush Boko Haram, ISWAP, kidnappers and rogue herdsmen terrorising Nigerians.

He described as sad, unfortunate and barbaric, the December 24, 2019 execution of 11 Christians abducted by ISWAP fighters in the North East.

He urged the Federal Government to intensify its counter-offensive operations to crush the criminals and restore normalcy to all the affected areas.

Martins said: “Therefore, I plead with the federal government to put more decisive measures in place to curb the lingering cases of insecurity in the country in 2020.

“It is important that the security architecture of the nation be reviewed from time to time, even if it means changing personalities.

“So, I want them to focus a lot more on security as well as do a lot more in providing infrastructure necessary for growth.”

Martin also advised leaders to listen more and engage more in dialogue with the people, to feel the kind of sentiments the people were expressing.

“Leaders of any nation are going to get the best from the people, only if they listen to them and dialogue with them.

“When there is exchange of ideas and thoughts, then it is possible to really harness the energies that are within the nation.

“If any leader is interested in the country or people, then such a leader needs to seek peace and seek dialogue, to achieve that peace,” the Lagos Catholic Archbishop concluded.

