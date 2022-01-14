News
Military solely focused on constitutional roles -CDS Irabor
The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, has disclosed that the Military is fully committed towards discharging its constitutional roles while collaborating with the civilian government.
Irabor made this assertion on Friday during Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme.
“I believe that no one is in doubt any longer that the current military leadership, and of course, since the democratisation in 1999, that the military is well focused to perform its constitutional roles.”
“I am sure you also know that issues that have to do with civic responsibilities still require a little push; I am sure you know that literacy level in the nation still requires a little push; and so when you bring these factors among several other things, you know that quite a lot of work needs to be done,” he said.
READ ALSO: Military warns governors, others against wearing camouflage
“Going forward, I believe that some of these misperceptions that some Nigerians have had with respect to military engagement will begin to change,” the CDS stated.
He also reassured the citizenry that democracy has been deeply entrenched in the country’s political system.
Irabor said, “Today, I believe that Nigerians are no longer in doubt as to the subordination of the military to civil rule; I believe that no one is in doubt that democracy has come to stay.”
