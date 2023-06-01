Military spokesman claims troops killed 51 suspected terrorists, arrested 93 others in Nigeria

The Defence Headquarters claimed on Thursday that troops killed at least 51 suspected terrorists and arrested 93 other criminals during operations in the Northern part of the country in the last two weeks.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major Gen. Musa Danmadami, stated this during the bi-weekly briefing on military operations across the country in Abuja.

According to him, 22 suspected logistics suppliers to the terrorists were arrested during the operations carried out between May 18 and June 1 in the North-East and North-West regions of the country.

He also revealed that a total of 876 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West African Province fighters and their family members surrendered to the troops in Borno State during the period.

Danmadami said: “Troops also neutralized 26 Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists, including one suicide bomber, arrested 22 terrorist logistics suppliers, two terrorist spies/informants, and captured one Boko Haram terrorist fighter as well as apprehended three armed robbers and 52 suspected criminals in North-East region.

“Troops equally rescued 16 abducted civilians while a total of 876 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and members of the families comprising 89 adult males, 249 adult females, and 538 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operations.

“Also, troops neutralized 25 terrorists, arrested 41 suspected criminals, and rescued 36 kidnapped civilians in the North-West region.”

