Military taskforce denies killing two Plateau youths

A Military Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), has dismissed claims that it was involved in the death of two youths in Plateau State.

The Plateau youths identified as Jerry Bitrus, 28, and Joseph Davou, 32, respectively, were reportedly killed last Sunday, by gunmen in the Riyom Local Government Area of the State.

The killing of the youths has drawn condemnations from citizens in the state who accused the military outfit of colluding with criminals to kill the youths.

In its response contained in a statement, titled:”Re: Condemnations trail killing of two youths in Riyom by gunmen” by its Media Officer, Major Ibrahim Shittu, the OPSH said: “These concocted lies were intended by the authors to set the public, especially citizens of the state against OPSH which has worked assiduously with other stakeholders to ensure peace and security in the state especially during the Yuletide season despite several threats of attacks.

The statement reads in full: “The attention of the Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) has been drawn to a report on news medium, alleging killing of two youths by gunmen in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“The report which claimed that more facts have emerged on how the gunmen killed the two young men on Sunday around 7.09pm, quoted some locals accusing men of Operation Safe Haven of been responsible for the attack and killing of the victims, identified as Jerry Bitrus, 28, and Joseph Davou, 32, respectively.

“Having gone through this report and allegations made, we wish to dissociate our men from this act in its entirety. This allegation is not only false, mischievous and baseless but also aimed at discrediting the operation.

“To set the records straight, we wish to state that on Sunday, January 10,2021, the Commander Sector 6 of Riyom General Area was called by the youth leader of Ghoss to inform him that two persons were shot by unknown gunmen.

“On their arrival, they met the two victims who were incapacitated and bleeding profusely.

“A close examination by the team showed that one was already dead while the other one was evacuated to K Vom Christian Hospital in company of some youths; unfortunately, he later gave up the ghost.

“It is pertinent to state that the Riyom Police Division in the area were duly informed of the development and they recovered the corpses of the victims.

“The Member of the Plateau State House of Assembly representing Riyom Constituency, Hon Timothy Datong, having heard of the development, called the Commander Sector 6 where the incident happened and he was briefed accordingly.

“It is however sad that some mischievous persons are accusing personnel of OPSH of the killings”.

