Military to hand over 613 repentant terrorists to state governments

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, said on Thursday the military would hand over 613 repentant and rehabilitated terrorists to their state governments.

The CDS stated this during the fifth stakeholders’ meeting of Operation Safe Corridor (OPSC) in Abuja.

He noted that the meeting would discuss the deradicalisation, rehabilitation and reintegration programme of the former terrorists ahead of their transfer to state governments.

Irabor, who was represented at the meeting by the Chief of Defence Training and Operation, Maj. Gen. Adeyemi Yekini, said 83,000 insurgents had surrendered to the military since the establishment of the OPS.

President Muhammadu Buhari established the OPS in September 2015 to enable repentant terrorists to lay down their arms and undergo the deradicalisation, rehabilitation and reintegration programme

The CDS said: “It is also important to mention that upon graduation from the programme, each client will be provided some food and personal items, as well as a start-up pack according to the trade learnt during training to enable them to set up small businesses and start a new life.

“We, therefore, recommended that the receiving state governments should provide the necessary support to enable the ex-combatants to wade through the transitional and most challenging phase of their lives.

“We are optimistic that working closely with local and traditional authorities, the states can deploy security apparatus at their disposal to effectively track and evaluate the re-integrated ex-combatants.

“I must emphasise that it is critical for all stakeholders involved in the reintegration processes to mitigate, or eliminate incidences of recidivism.

“These sustained operations continue to put pressure and confusion within the ranks of the adversary causing many to surrender to the armed forces.

“As of today, over 83,000 insurgents and their family members have surrendered, while those captured have been tried and convicted to various jail terms by the law courts.

“As we speak, many more captured combatants are being held in several correctional facilities and their trial is ongoing.”

