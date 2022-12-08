Politics
Military under pressure to compromise 2023 elections —CDS Irabor
The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, has revealed that the Nigerian military is under immense pressure to compromise the 2023 elections.
Gen. Irabor who made the assertion on Thursday at a Ministerial Media briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, however, assured Nigerians that the military would remain neutral before, during and after the election as well as assist the police and other security agencies in monitoring and securing the process.
According the Defence Chief, military personnel would remain apolitical as it is taking the necessary measures to ensure compliance with the directive of the President Muhammadu Buhari to maintain its neutrality.
Defence chief, Irabor, claims attackers of Owo church have been arrested
Irabor added that his “personnel are being trained to be more professional even as the rules of engagement have been codified for distribution before, during and after the elections.”
He also said the military’s key achievements in keeping the country safe, such as increased recruitment into all branches of security services, the routing of insurgency and banditry, and the reduction of oil theft, was gradually being achieved under his watch.
