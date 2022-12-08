Military under pressure to compromise 2023 elections —CDS Irabor

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, has revealed that the Nigerian military is under immense pressure to compromise the 2023 elections.

Gen. Irabor who made the assertion on Thursday at a Ministerial Media briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, however, assured Nigerians that the military would remain neutral before, during and after the election as well as assist the police and other security agencies in monitoring and securing the process.

According the Defence Chief, military personnel would remain apolitical as it is taking the necessary measures to ensure compliance with the directive of the President Muhammadu Buhari to maintain its neutrality.

Read also:Defence chief, Irabor, claims attackers of Owo church have been arrested

Irabor added that his “personnel are being trained to be more professional even as the rules of engagement have been codified for distribution before, during and after the elections.”

He also said the military’s key achievements in keeping the country safe, such as increased recruitment into all branches of security services, the routing of insurgency and banditry, and the reduction of oil theft, was gradually being achieved under his watch.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now