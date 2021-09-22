Military vows to flush out ISWAP insurgents from Nigeria

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday reaffirmed its determination to stop the Islamic States West African Province (ISWAP) from gaining a foothold in Nigeria.

The Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, stated this during a news briefing on Wednesday in Maiduguri, Borno State.

He described the ISWAP as a foreign terror organisation sponsored by foreigners with some local collaborations, saying many of the unrepentant insurgents are members of the group.

Musa said: “It is very clear that ISWAP members are foreigners coming to invade our country which we will never allow to happen.

“That is why I want to encourage them, especially those members that are with them to pull out and understand that they have no stake in what those guys are doing.

“They don’t wish the country well. They don’t wish themselves well and we will never allow any foreigner to step an inch on Nigerian ground.”

