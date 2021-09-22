Metro
Military vows to flush out ISWAP insurgents from Nigeria
The Nigerian Army on Wednesday reaffirmed its determination to stop the Islamic States West African Province (ISWAP) from gaining a foothold in Nigeria.
The Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, stated this during a news briefing on Wednesday in Maiduguri, Borno State.
He described the ISWAP as a foreign terror organisation sponsored by foreigners with some local collaborations, saying many of the unrepentant insurgents are members of the group.
READ ALSO: Dreaded ISWAP leader, Al-Barnawi, reportedly killed
Musa said: “It is very clear that ISWAP members are foreigners coming to invade our country which we will never allow to happen.
“That is why I want to encourage them, especially those members that are with them to pull out and understand that they have no stake in what those guys are doing.
“They don’t wish the country well. They don’t wish themselves well and we will never allow any foreigner to step an inch on Nigerian ground.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...