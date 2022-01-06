Military warns governors, others against wearing camouflage

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday issued a warning to governors and politicians against wearing military uniforms for electioneering campaign posters.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Acting Director, Defence Information, Wap Maigida, in Abuja.

According to Maigida, the campaign posters of some governors, dressed in military camouflage uniforms, were displayed in noticeable areas in their respective states and this act is illegal.

He also called it an abuse of the privilege of allowing civilians to wear military uniforms during military training exercises.

Read also: Gumi accuses military of killing civilians in alleged bombardment of bandits’ camp

Maigida stated that the Armed Forces of Nigeria, as a professional institution, remains apolitical and, as such, will not want to be dragged into any form of political bias.

“Accordingly, it is important to advise politicians and others to desist from the use of military uniforms and accoutrements for political events and other engagements henceforth.

“Please note, anyone found culpable in this regard would be liable to prosecution,” he warned.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now