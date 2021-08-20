News
Military warns Shiite Movement against protest over Jos killings
The Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) has warned members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) led by Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky against protest in any part of Plateau state.
The warning was contained in a statement signed on Friday by the Military Information Officer, Maj. Ishaku Takwa
”Intelligence report available to Operation SAFE HAVEN indicates a planned protest by members of the proscribed IMN, otherwise known as Shiites.
“The protest planned to hold nationwide including Plateau is scheduled for Friday, due to the health challenge of El -Zakzaki.
“While we acknowledge the rights of individuals and groups to hold peaceful protests or processions, it is however instructive to note that the fragile security situation on the Plateau is currently not conducive for such activities.
”Besides, intelligence reports available further reveals plans by hoodlums and miscreants to hijack the protest and cause mayhem in Jos Metropolis and its environs.
“In view of the above, we are hereby calling on members of IMN to shelve their plan to protest in the state,” he said.
Takwa said that the Commander of the operation, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali has ordered troops to ensure that the planned protest by members of IMN or any other group does not take place on the Plateau until full security of lives and property is guaranteed.
