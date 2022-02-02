Militias kill 63 in DR Congo

Local militia killed at least 63 people at a displaced persons’ camp in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a humanitarian group said.

The group accused the CODECO militia of carrying out the killings which occurred in the early hours of the day at the Savo camp near Bule in Ituri province.

The Ituri army spokesman, Jules Ngongo, also confirmed the attack.

He however claimed that 20 people were killed in the attack.

READ ALSO: 22 killed in DR Congo’s attack

The President of the humanitarian group for the Bahema-North area, Charite Banza Bavi, told journalists that 40 people were seriously injured in the attack.

He said: “Two students at a school supported by the Norwegian Refugees Commission were among the dead. The assailants used both guns and machetes.”

CODECO is one of the militia groups operating in eastern Congo amid longstanding tensions over land and resources.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now