Milling companies, Pharmaceuticals and Dangote Cement make stocks-to-watch list this week

Every week comes with a new stocks-to-watch list, and this week consist of Champions Brew, Oando, MTN Nigeria and Airtel Nigeria.

Their inclusion is determined by each company’s capital market and off-market activities, which are likely to have positive or negative impact on shareholders’ investment during the course of trading.

Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

Honeywell Flour

The flour milling company saw its stock value appreciate last week by 28.13 percent as investors queue to add Honeywell Flour’s shares in their investment portfolio.

The rise in investors’ interest added N0.45kobo to the stock value, pushing Honeywell Flour’s share price to N2.05kobo per share, from N1.60kobo – so the company will be going into this week’s trading with the momentum.

NNFM

Northern Nigeria Flour Mills joined Honeywell on the best performing equities list last week as its stock value gained a whopping N1.40kobo in five days of trading.

Read also: MTN Nigeria, Airtel, Linkage Assurance, Oando make Ripples stocks-to-watch list this week

This represents 22.76 percent increase in the company’s stock value which hit N7.55kobo per share against the N6.15kobo it opened last week with.

The performance of last week put NNFM among stocks to watch out for this week, but as usual, investors need to trade with caution as shareholders could engage in profit-taking.

Juli

The pharmaceutical marketing company share price depreciated by 18.02 last week, making it the worse performing stock during the period.

Juli’s stock value depreciated from N1.11kobo per share to N0.91kobo, and its entering the capital market on the back of this depreciation ride.

Dangote Cement

Dangote Cement recorded sell-off amid claim that Aliko Dangote will lose its oil refinery to the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria – this knocked down the firm’s share value.

Investors confidence fluctuated, affecting Dangote’s networth as well. With the claim denied, it’s left to see how investors and shareholders will react this week.

Join the conversation

Opinions