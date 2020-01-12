Millions lost as fire razes Anambra automobiles spare parts market

Properties worth millions of Naira were on Saturday destroyed in a fire incident at the old Automobiles Spare parts Market, Mgbuka, Obosi, Anambra State.

One person reportedly collapsed during the incident which occurred around 01:30am, even as the cause of the fire and actual value of properties destroyed were yet to be ascertained.

The police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident in a statement, and said the Commissioner of Police, John Abang, has sympathised with the victims of the inferno.

He said, “Today, 11/1/2020 at about 01:30am, there was a fire outbreak at old Automobiles Spare parts Market, Awada.

Following the distress call, police patrol team led by DPO Awada Division, CSP Tony Adeyi, rushed to the scene and alerted the fire service department and other emergency units which also responded promptly and put off the fire.

Read also: EKITI: Herders admit colleagues from the North responsible for killings, destruction of farms

Meanwhile, the area was cordoned off by the police to prevent hoodlums from taking advantage of the situation to loot. One person whose identity is yet unknown collapsed and was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered for a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.”

On his part, the State Fire Chief, Martin Agbili, said his men deployed fire trucks and firefighters to the scene.

“The fire outbreak was much due to the nature of things they sell there, which are mainly flammable materials. With the application of our chemical foam compound, we were able to control the fire.”

Join the conversation

Opinions