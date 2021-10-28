Mimiko joins PDP after meeting with governors

The former Ondo State governor, Olusegun Mimiko, on Thursday dumped the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mimiko joined the PDP a few hours after he held a meeting with the Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, and three other governors elected on the party’s platform at his Ondo State country home.

Also at the meeting were governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Nyesome Wike (Rivers), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).

The ex-governor dumped the PDP before the 2019 general elections.

The ZLP Chairman in Ondo State, Joseph Akinlaja, who confirmed the development in a statement issued shortly after a meeting at Mimiko’s house, said the party’s stakeholders from the 18 local government areas of Ondo State have resolved to join the PDP.

He said: “The meeting which has Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, former deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, his running mate, Gboye Adegbenro, and former speaker of the State House of Assembly, Jumoke Akindele, among other leaders in attendance resolved after deliberations to pitch their tent with the Peoples Democratic Party to rescue the country from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and set her on a path of peace and progress for the benefit of all.

“The meeting followed an earlier visit by four PDP governors led by the chairman of their forum, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), and Seyi Makinde (Oyo).

“The governors had told the press after their meeting with Mimiko that they are in Ondo to invite Mimiko and his teeming supporters in the ZLP to the PDP.

“The stakeholders’ meeting was called to discuss the meeting with the PDP governors and intimate members with the outcomes of a series of interactions with PDP leaders on the invitation extended to him.

“Mimiko told the stakeholders that the ZLP is being invited to join the PDP to rescue the country from the brink of insecurity.

“Stakeholders appraised developments across the nation and agreed that the PDP is the most viable platform to work with to be able to work towards winning future elections in the state and in the country as a whole.

“Mimiko had earlier told members that leaders of the PDP have shown demonstrable commitment to fully integrate all willing joiners from the ZLP and accord them full membership rights in what promises to be a win for PDP members and Nigerians alike.”

