MINIMUM WAGE: Governors, Senators, Reps, should also collect N62k —Mbaka

Outspoken Catholic priest, Rev Father Ejike Mbaka, has carpeted the new national minimum wage of N62,000 proppsed by the Federal Government, saying Governors, Senators and members of the House of Representatives should also collect the same amount as they are also public servants.

Mbaka who made the call during a sermon at the Adoration Ministry Enugu (AMEN) on Sunday, also criticized the government over its shoddy handling of the minimum wage crisis which he said could lead to dangerous consequences.

“If we decide to give labour N60,000 or N62,000, why not generalize it to the House of Assembly members, senatorial members, House of Representative members, and governors?” Mbaka queried.

The controversial priest faulted the allowances allocated to lawmakers while Nigerians are suffering of hardship.

“They are all civil servants, so are the others slaves? I can’t understand why they are amassing billions as sitting allowance, wardrobe allowance, newspaper allowance, and suffering allowance.

“The people that should have such allowances are those suffering in the village.

“How much are our teachers, nurses, and doctors being paid? Let’s be realistic, our civil servants that wake early and return late daily, how much are they being paid?

“Looking at the level of inflation in the country, you will see that we are all not sincere in this country.

“I’m pleading with the government that a stitch in time saves nine; this situation must be handled with care because it might be hijacked and nobody knows the ripple effect.”

