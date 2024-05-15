Minimum wage: Organised labour pulls out of negotiations with Nigerian govt

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Wednesday pulled out of the ongoing minimum wage negotiations with the Federal Government.

The organised labour pulled out of the negotiations after the federal government and the organized private sector (OPS) made what it described as “ridiculous offers” of N48, 000 and N54, 000 respectively.

Sources privy to the meeting told journalists that while the government did not provide any data to back up its proposal unlike Organised Labour, OPS on the other hand, said none of its members pays less than N78,000.

The federal government had summoned a meeting of a 37-member Tripartite Committee on the New National Minimum Wage (NNMW) for Wednesday in a major effort to beat the May 31 deadline put in place by the organised labour.

President Bola Tinubu on January 30 inaugurated the tripartite committee to come up with a new minimum wage.

The committee is chaired by the former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Goni Aji.

The labour had threatened to embark on a nationwide strike if discussions on the new minimum wage were not concluded on May 31.

The labour unions are insisting on N615,000 as the new national minimum wage in the country.

