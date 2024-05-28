News
MINIMUM WAGE: Three days to ultimatum deadline, labour rejects FG’s fresh ₦60,000 offer
With three days to the expiration of the May 31, 2024 deadline issued by organised labour to the federal government to conclude negotiations on a new minimum wage or face industrial action, the latest round of negotiation has ended in a deadlock.
At the resumed negotiation on Tuesday, organized labour comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) again rejected a fresh minimum wage of N60,000 proposal by the Federal Government.
However, organised labour also shifted grounds from its ₦497,000 stance last week to ₦494,000.
The government had initially proposed ₦48,000 and ₦54,000 last week, which were also rejected by the Organised Labour.
READ ALSO:NLC draws boundaries between Labour Party, Peter Obi’s Candidacy
The Organised Labour had also presented ₦615,000 as the new minimum wage but saw reasons to drop their demand to ₦497,000 last week and then to ₦494,000 on Tuesday (today).
Today’s meeting was, however, deadlocked as talks ended without an agreement on what to pay as a new minimum wage.
The Tripartite Committee for the negotiation of a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers is yet to agree on a new minimum wage just about three days before the May 31 deadline the labour unions gave to the government to conclude the negotiations.
By: Babajide Okeowo
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...