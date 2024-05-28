MINIMUM WAGE: Three days to ultimatum deadline, labour rejects FG’s fresh ₦60,000 offer

With three days to the expiration of the May 31, 2024 deadline issued by organised labour to the federal government to conclude negotiations on a new minimum wage or face industrial action, the latest round of negotiation has ended in a deadlock.

At the resumed negotiation on Tuesday, organized labour comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) again rejected a fresh minimum wage of N60,000 proposal by the Federal Government.

However, organised labour also shifted grounds from its ₦497,000 stance last week to ₦494,000.

The government had initially proposed ₦48,000 and ₦54,000 last week, which were also rejected by the Organised Labour.

The Organised Labour had also presented ₦615,000 as the new minimum wage but saw reasons to drop their demand to ₦497,000 last week and then to ₦494,000 on Tuesday (today).

Today’s meeting was, however, deadlocked as talks ended without an agreement on what to pay as a new minimum wage.

The Tripartite Committee for the negotiation of a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers is yet to agree on a new minimum wage just about three days before the May 31 deadline the labour unions gave to the government to conclude the negotiations.

By: Babajide Okeowo

