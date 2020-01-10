MINIMUM WAGE: TUC threatens strike in states

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Thursday threatened that its members would embark on strike in states that fail to implement payment of the new minimum wage of N30,000 or conclude talks on consequential adjustment for senior civil servants by January 31, 2020.

According to the union, it would not be able to guarantee industrial peace and harmony in such states at the expiration of the ultimatum.

President of TUC, Quadri Olaleye stated this while speaking with reporters on Thursday at the end of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, adding that the union had directed states to begin mobilisation.

Olaleye also said governors should be held responsible for whatever happened at month end.

It would be recalled that the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, had said on Monday that only 10 states had concluded talks on the minimum wage payment before the first deadline expired on December 31, 2019.

According to Wabba, two of the states – Lagos and Kaduna commenced the implementation before the end of last year.

However, Olaleye said: “The Congress advises all state governments who have not complied with the implementation and immediate payment of the N30,000.00 new National Minimum Wage to commence negotiations and implementation on or before 31st January, 2020, otherwise the state government should be responsible for the consequences of their failure. “State councils have been directed to commence mobilisation of their members immediately.

“We want to assure them this is not an empty threat. Labour will shut down any states that have not yet started the implementation or negotiation.”

Speaking on the spate of insecurity in the country, the TUC president urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts towards wiping out killings, kidnapping, armed banditry and insurgency.

He also asked the federal government to support and encourage states to boost security.

“NEC-in-session resolves to participate in a global rally against war, slated for January 25, 2020, in view of the vulnerability of workers in war period”, adding that the decision was because of the vulnerability of workers in war period.

The union also condemns all forms of casualisation and slave labour in the country, vowing to engage any employer that violates the right of workers to unionise and have permanent employment.

