Minister decries low registration for NABTEB exam | Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba on Monday lamented that only 60,000 students registered for the ongoing National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) examination.

The minister spoke while monitoring the examination at the Technical Colleges in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Nwajiuba, who visited Federal Science and Technical College, Orozo, was unhappy to see that most of the equipment supplied to the technical colleges by successive administrations in the country had been abandoned.

He directed that the facilities provided by the government should be put to optimum and judicious use and urged the youths to enroll in technical colleges.

Nwajiuba commended NABTEB for the smooth conduct of the examination, saying he was glad at the strict observation and implementation of COVID-19 protocols, especially the provision of handwashing facilities, sanitisers and the wearing of facemasks by all candidates and supervisors involved in the examination.

He said: “Federal Government has equipped every school with equipment that are lying around without necessary technical expertise to run them, not just only this administration but administrations even before ours have gone ahead to install all kinds of equipment.

“What we ask of parents is that not everybody can become mass communication graduate or become business administrators. We have to have business before we have business administrators so let us move some of our manpower into the direction of skills.

“We need teachers who are technically oriented, we need students and we need skill manpower coming in here. I think that this place is a viable place to quickly galvanise all our effort together.

“All the things we have provided means nothing until Nigerians accept that technical manpower must be valued, that is how all these things would make sense.”

