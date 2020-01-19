Minister directs ABU to proceed with selection of VC

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, on Sunday directed the Governing Council of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, to proceed with all the processes required for the appointment of a new vice- chancellor for the institution.

A statement by the Deputy Director of Information in the ministry, Bem Goong, said the minister stated this at a meeting with the Chancellor of the institution, the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, who requested for his intervention in the selection process.

According to the statement, the minister was represented at the meeting by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Sonny Echono.

The statement read: “The minister said the selection process should proceed as scheduled and in accordance with approved guidelines.”

Read also: 608 repentant Boko Haram fighters undergoing rehabilitation – Military

“In an earlier correspondence to the ministry, which was copied to the Chancellor, the outgoing Vice-Chancellor of the ABU, Prof. Ibrahim Garba, requested the ministry’s directive on how to proceed with the matter, which he subsequently put on hold.

“In a swift reaction, the minister said, having established that the processes and procedures adopted in the ongoing selection exercise are consistent with the approved guidelines and the University Act, proceedings should be continued to a logical conclusion.

“It is, therefore, the expectation of the ministry that the governing council under the leadership of the chairman, shall take all necessary steps to ensure a successful discharged of this mandate in a prompt, accountable and transparent manner without undue rancour.”

Join the conversation

Opinions