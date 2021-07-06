Politics
Minister for Industry, Katagum, slumps at event in Bauchi
The Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Maryam Katagum, was on Monday, rushed to the Trauma Centre of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) Bauchi, after she reportedly slumped at an official event in the state.
The Minister was in the state to inaugurate an empowerment programme at the NAADI office, Sani Mallam Shopping Plaza, when she was said to have suddenly collapsed while she was delivering her speech.
It was gathered that the Minister who is from Katagum local government area of the state, had featured in a live programme on Globe FM radio on Sunday and also had other personal engagements in the state.
Read also: GROUP TO BUHARI: Review your lopsided appointments skewed against northern Christians
Reports quotes an eyewitness who was at the event as saying that when Katagum got to the venue of the event, she looked withdrawn and touched her head occasionally as the programme went on, indicating that she may not have been feeling well.
“She (Katagum) just held her head and went down flat. Her aides and other officials quickly intervened and rushed her to the hospital,” the eyewitness said.
At the Trauma Center where she was rushed to, a medical officer who did not want his name mentioned said she was in a stable condition.
“The Minister is in the Trauma Centre and in a stable condition.
“There’s a section of the hospital that is an exclusive area, more like a VIP section, that is where she is. She was admitted to the Trauma Centre and is on admission there.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....