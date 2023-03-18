Politics
Minister Lai, SDP gov’ship candidate explain low voters’ turnout in Kwara
Nigeria’s current Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed and the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kwara State, Hakeem Lawal have both given reasons for the seeming low turnout of eligible voters in the state.
Minutes after casting his vote in Ilorin, Lai Mohammed, a stalwart of the All Progressive Congress (APC) blamed the low turnout of voters on late changes by INEC.
According to him, the low turnout of voters in the ongoing governorship and House of Assembly election in Kwara State was as a result of the late change of ‘‘polling unit venues in the state’’.
READ ALSO:Gov AbdulRazaq terms rejection of old naira notes a criminal offence in Kwara
In a related development, Lawal, blamed the low voter turnout in the ongoing gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections on transportation and security issues.
Lawal while addressing newsmen after exercising his civic right at exactly 9:50am at unit 003, Magaji Aare Ward 1, Ilorin, Ilorin east LG, said that transportation and security issues are to blame for low voter turn out in the state.
