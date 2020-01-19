Minister of Police backs AGF Malami, reveals why Amotekun may be unconstitutional

The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, has revealed why the new South West security outfit codenamed ‘Operation Amotekun‘, which has caused so much uproar may be unconstitutional after all.

Alhaji Dingyadi who spoke while he was accosted by newsmen in Sokoto on Saturday said that Operation Amotekun is unconstitutional if it differs from the support rendered by the Federal government on security.

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, had after the launch of the security outfit in Ibadan declared that it was illegal.

Speaking in the same vein, Alhaji Dingyadi noted that the governors in the south-west zone had good intentions for setting up the new security outfit, but said that the constitution bestowed the responsibility of national security on the Federal Government.

“The intentions of the Southwest governors are good. However, some people have expressed fears on the regional security force.

“Security is an exclusive responsibility of the Federal Government being supported at times by state governments and other organisations.

“If Operation Amotekun differs from the support being rendered by state governments to the Federal Government on security matters, then it is unconstitutional,” Dingyadi stated.

He also noted that it was worrisome identifying close relations among the gangs perpetrating kidnappings.

“It is beyond doubt that some children, couples and relatives are discovered to have participated in the kidnap of their associates.

“All these occur in order to get money, and such magnitude of desperation is beyond ordinary crime.

“Though we have cases of kidnappings and other crimes in our society, the dimension it is now taking is worrisome,” Dingyadi said.

