Minister of Power, Adelabu, returns to APC

The Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu, has returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He dumped the ruling party for Accord Party before the last general election in Oyo State.

The minister secured the Accord Party’s governorship ticket in the state but worked for President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election.

Adelabu confirmed his return to the APC in a letter dated December 6 and addressed to the state chairman and leaders of the party in Oyo State.

READ ALSO: Adelabu emerges Accord Party’s governorship candidate in Oyo

He will officially return to the party on December 15.

The letter read: “I hereby write to notify the State Executive and leaders of All Progressive Party Congress (APC), Oyo State, of my intention to officially announce my return to our Great Party at a ceremony to be held at the Party Office in Oke-Ado on 15th December, 2023. I want this ceremony to be anchored by the State Executive with all Local Government Party Chairmen and Leaders in attendance.

“You will recall that I left the party alongside my faithful and loyal followers at the peak of the crisis rocking the party emanating from the manner the state congress and consequently the primary elections were administered. However, having consulted with our National Leaders and National Executive, I have decided to return to the Party. My first demonstration of this was a courtesy visit to the Party National Chairman where we agreed on the imperatives of my return to the party.

“As a serving Minister of Power of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under President Bola Tinubu- led Administration, I look forward to a robust working relationship with the State Executive, Party Leaders, and entire party members towards achieving the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President and the party at large, and in particular, in installing an APC-led Government at the state level in 2027 for an unprecedented development of Oyo State.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now