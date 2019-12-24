Minister of Power suspends MD Rural Electrification Agency

The Minister of Power, Engineer Sale Mamman has suspended indefinitely, the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Ms Damilola Ogunbiyi with immediate effect.

The suspension of Ms Ogunbiyi was revealed in a statement iissued on Tuesday by Aaron Artimas, the Minister’s Special Assistant, who said that the Minister has directed an immediate investigation into alleged infractions by the MD of the agency.

“Following some apparent infractions in the Rural Electrification Agency, the Minister of Power Engr Sale Mamman has directed the Managing Director of the Agency, Ms Damilola Ogunbiyi to proceed on an indefinite suspension with immediate effect,” the statement revealed.

“Ms Ogunbiyi is to hand over to the next most senior officer in the Agency.

“Consequently, the Minister has directed an immediate investigation into the activities of the Agency towards repositioning it for better service delivery,” the statement by the minister added.

Recall that in 2018, Ms Ogunbiyi had dismissed the allegation that the agency fraudulently awarded contracts on the Energizing Education Programme (EEP) attributing the allegations to ignorance.

Ogunbiyi at the time maintained that the agency did not award any contract of that sum for the EEP in select federal universities or any other institution for that matter, also decried the manner with which the agency was adjudge guilty prior to the hearing by sponsors of the motion which called for the investigation.

