Minister of Trade, Adebayo, NADDC DG inspect JET Motors electric vehicle

The Minister of Industry Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, the Director-General of National Automotive Design And Development Council (NADDC), and other Senior government officials on Tuesday inspected JET Motor’s Electric Vehicle at an event organized to commission an electric vehicle charging port in Lagos.

Adebayo and the NADDC DG, Jelani Aliyu, inspected the electric cargo van in company of Rupani Sanjay, the Director of Sales & Marketing for JET Motor.

Senator Iyiola Omisore and Senator Osita Izunaso were also involved in the inspection which follows a delivery deal JET struck with ecommerce company, GIG Logistics, in June.

The deal will make GIG Logistics the first last-mile company to operate an EV in the ecommerce market as it seek to phase out internal combustion vans.

JET Motor’s EV development is being financed by capital raised from Africa Development Capital (ADC), Greatman Legend, and some Asian investors.

Speaking at the event, the NADDC DG, Aliyu, stated that the government agency had to support the electrification era of vehicles because Nigeria can’t afford to be behind other countries.

He stated that the initiative will inspire young Nigerians to come up with even better technological development as government is empowering the youth to create an advanced future for Nigeria.

By Fakoyejo Ayodeji

