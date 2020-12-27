Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, tests positive for COVID-19

The Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, has tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

According to a statement she personally signed and released on Saturday, December 26, Tallen said she tested positive after a routine test conducted on her and members of her family, adding that she was asymptomatic but was advised to go for the test which returned positive.

She also said members of her family all tested negative and that she has gone into isolation and is receiving treatment.

The statement reads:

“Following interaction with individuals that later showed asymptomatic sign of COVID-19, I was advised by my medical team to undergo the test which came out positive. I have gone into self-isolation for observation over the past few days.

“This is to inform the general public that after undergoing a test carried out on myself and members of my family, my result returned positive while that of members of my family tested negative.

“Currently, I am asymptomatic and have gone into isolation during the period of treatment. Please keep me in your prayers and I implore you all stay safe and observe all COVID-19 protocols as we grapple with this pandemic.

“I urge you all to please take responsibility for yourself and family in order to protect our dear country even more at this time.”

