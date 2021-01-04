Latest Politics

Minister of Women Affairs, Tallen, recovers from Covid-19

January 4, 2021
By Ripples Nigeria

Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, has tested negative for COVID-19.

The minister had on December 27, 2020, disclosed that she tested positive for the novel coronavirus on her Twitter handle.

The minister made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja, while advising the public to take responsibility and comply with all Covid-19 guidelines.

Tallen thanked Nigerian women and the entire nation for the prayers “and unshakeable dedication to the plight of those declared positive of the coronavirus disease”.

