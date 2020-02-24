Minister orders staff to fast, pray to end Boko Haram carnage in Borno

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, has urged her staff to fast voluntarily and pray in a bid to end the carnage by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State.

Sadiya’s directive issued on Monday to her staff to embark on solidarity fast with the people of Borno state was contained in a statement by the Assistant Director of Information of the Ministry, Rhoda Iliya.

Slated to begin on Monday, February 24th, the fast according to the statement was to put an end to the attacks of Boko Haram members in Borno and other parts of the North East.

The statement by the minister reads: “The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, the Permanent Secretary, Directors and staff of the Ministry have resolved to fast and embark on special supplications to the Almighty on Monday, February 24, 2020, in solidarity with the government and people of Borno state.

“In a notice issued to staff of the Ministry, the Minister urged all staff of the Ministry to voluntarily fast on Monday and pray for a quick end to the carnage caused in Borno State and other parts of the North East by the Boko Haram terror group,” the statement added.

Sadiya’s directive comes a week after the Nigerian Army repelled Boko Haram insurgents during an attack in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

According to residents, there was a shootout between the insurgents and soldiers for about an hour before they were repelled.

The residents, who said they were in fear while the shootout lasted, said the soldiers prevented the terror group from entering their villages.

