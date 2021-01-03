Minister orders suspension of NIMC staff over extortion at NIN enrollment centres

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, has ordered the suspension of staff fingered in extortion of applicants during National Identification Number (NIN) enrolment at some National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) centres in the country.

The NIMC Spokesman, Kayode Adegoke, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the affected staff were at the NIN enrollment centres in Bauchi and Kaduna States

He said the directive followed complaints by members of the public that some NIMC workers were capitalising on the rush for NIN to extort the applicants.

Adegoke said the act was inimical to the federal government’s directive on linking of Nigerians Subscriber Identification Modules (SIMs) to their NINs.

He said: “All personnel involved in the enrolment and NIN issuance exercise must carry out their respective duties professionally, fairly and with integrity.

“In light of the above, we wish to call on the general public to assist us in putting our commitments into action by sending proof of any nefarious activity within and around our enrolment centres.”

