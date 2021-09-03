News
Minister refutes reports of recruitment of 400,000 personnel into Police Force
The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Dingyadi, has called on Nigerians, to treat it as fake news, a report trending on social media on the recruitment of 400,000 policemen.
The Press Secretary to the Minister, Mr Osaigbovo Ehisienmen said this in a statement on Thursday, in Abuja.
Dingyadi said the report was an act of mischief, targeted at misrepresenting the 40,000 recruitment of police constables approved by the Federal Government.
He said the misleading report claimed that the Ministry of Police Affairs was working independently of the Police Service Commission and the Nigeria Police Force to carry out the recruitment exercise.
According to him, the intention was to create platforms to defraud unsuspecting job seekers.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the purported 13-man ministerial project coordination committee set up by the ministry to conduct the recruitment process is a figment of the author’s imagination.
“Such committee does not exist in the ministry.
“For purposes of clarity, the recruitment of 40,000 police constables, approved by the Federal Government is being carried out in tranches of 10,000 per batch,” he said.
Read also: Masari decries lack of resources available to Police Force
He added that the first batch was successfully concluded in 2019 and that arrangements had reached an advanced stage to conclude the second batch of the process.
The minister also said the process was being carried out by relevant agencies responsible for the recruitment.
Dingyadi enjoined the public to be circumspect of false recruitment information into the Nigeria Police and treat the purported recruitment of 400,000 policemen, in particular, as fake news.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...