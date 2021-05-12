Minister urges Abuja residents to collaborate with security operatives to fight insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

News
Minister urges Abuja residents to collaborate with security operatives to fight insecurity
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Muhammad Bello, on Wednesday, assured residents of the territory of adequate security.
He said security agencies were committed to ensuring that lives and properties are secured.
Bello’s assurance comes amidst growing concerns by residents about the security of the nation’s capital, Abuja.
In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Anthony Ogunleye, he gave the assurance at the monthly FCT Security Committee meeting on Monday.
Ogunleye quoted the Minister as charging community, traditional, political and religious leaders to encourage their members to collaborate with security operatives so as to guarantee their security.
The Minister said: “I assure you that the various security agencies are committed to ensuring the safety of residents.
READ ALSO: Police boss dismisses reports of potential bandit attacks on Abuja, environs
“To ensure the safety of residents, the community, traditional, political and religious leaders are enjoined to encourage their members to understand that security should not be left to the security personnel alone but should be a collaborative effort of all.
“We have to ensure that communities make efforts to know who they stay with and also ensure that information is gathered and sent appropriately to the right people.”
Bello also disclosed that measures were being taken to ensure safety in all educational institutions in the FCT.
The Minister also lamented the negative effects of urbanisation and the shanties around the city.
The FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, also assured residents that FCT Police Command would ensure the safety of lives and property during and after the Eid El- Fitr celebration.
