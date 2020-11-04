Ministers urge FG to probe soldiers’ role in shooting of #EndSARS protesters

Members of the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to probe the role of soldiers in the shooting of #EndSARS protesters in the Lekki area of Lagos last month.

The ministers who were from the South-West part of the country and led by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, also urged the federal government to assist the Lagos State government in restoring some of the public facilities destroyed by hoodlums during the unrest that trailed the shooting of the protesters.

The minister in a chat with State House correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, listed 15 police stations, state High Court building, and others among the facilities destroyed during the period.

Fashola said he briefed the council on how they executed the presidential directive on the matter and visited states affected in the violence that trailed the #EndSARS protest.

READ ALSO: Buhari didn’t omit Lekki shooting in broadcast —Adesina

He said: “On the shooting at the Lekki toll gate, we urged the federal government to undertake a thorough investigation into what happened at the toll plaza, particularly the role of the military and ensure that the outcome is made public with a view to achieving closure on the matter.

“We recommended that the federal government re-mobilise critical organs and agencies such as the National Orientation Agency and formal educational institutions to focus on ethical re-orientation, inculcation of family values into the school curriculum.

“We recommended a focus on etiquette, local reasoning, critical thinking, solution-seeking, empathy, self-respect, civic duty, and human rights.”

He added that his colleagues also asked the federal government to actively seek and support the process of justice for all by ensuring that all the people involved in the shooting of the protesters are brought to justice.

Join the conversation

Opinions