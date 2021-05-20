In leaked memo, Nigeria’s Minister of Agric caught approving money to build mosque | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has approved N30 million for the construction of a “Friday” mosque in Nigeria.

A memo titled: “Award of Contract for the Construction of Friday Mosque,” dated December 10, 2020, and signed by the Deputy Director in charge of procurement in the ministry, Musa Musa, on behalf of Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammed Nanono, revealed that the contract was approved by the Ministerial Tenders Board.

It was addressed to the Managing Director of El-Shukhur Multi-Buz Nigeria Limited in Bauchi State.

The memo which has gone viral on social media sparked outrage from Nigerians.

READ ALSO: Nigeria generated $150m from coconut export in 2020 – Minister

It read: “I am directed to inform you that the ministerial tenders board at its 7th meeting held on December 7, 2020, approved the award of contract for the construction of Friday mosque to your company at the total sum of N30m only, inclusive of VAT, with a completion period of eight weeks with effect from the date of this letter.

“You are therefore required to indicate in writing within three days of receipt of this offer, your acceptance to the office of the director, procurement, FMARD, Abuja or otherwise, the offer will be considered lapsed.”

Join the conversation

Opinions