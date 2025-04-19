Mischievous’ – Shettima debunks report on denial of access to Aso Rock

Vice President Kashim Shettima has debunked a report that armed military units have denied him access to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, the Vice President said the publication was a story so far removed from reality.

He said misinformation can only be entertained by those unfamiliar with the inner workings of the Nigerian government.

Shettima, therefore, urged Nigerians to disregard such malicious publications and advised the media to continue to seek information from credible sources or approach sensational claims with the caution they deserve.

The statement read: “This we owe ourselves collectively as a nation.”

He noted that there has been deliberate and well-planned orchestration of falsehood against him in recent times.

The VP added: “These mischievous and totally fabricated reports are all in a bid to cause confusion and insinuate total clash in the Presidency.

“These reports seek to mislead the public into believing there’s discord at the highest levels of government.

“The latest in this string of disinformation is a report claiming that the Vice-President has been refused entry to the Villa.

“This is a feeble attempt to traduce the person and office of His Excellency, Vice President Kashim Shettima. For the record, NOTHING OF THE SORT EVER HAPPENED.

“The recent publication by some obscure blogs alleging that armed military units have barricaded the Vice President from accessing the Presidential Villa is not only the wildest expression of wishful thinking.

“(It’s) a clear indication that the purveyors of these tales have exhausted both ink and imagination.”

