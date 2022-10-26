‘Miserable Momodu only interested in Atiku’s money,’ Keyamo tackles PDP chieftain again over APC manifesto

For the second time in one week, the spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Festus Keyamo, on Wednesday berated his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Dele Momodu, over his criticism of the party’s 2023 campaign document.

Momodu had last weekend described the 80-page document unveiled by President Muhammadu Buhari as a plagiarized version of the 1993 manifesto of the billionaire businessman, late MKO Abiola.

In his reaction to the criticism of the APC manifesto, Keyamo in a lengthy post on his Facebook page last Monday, accused the Ovation Magazine publisher of executing an hatchet job for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

In his latest statement, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, alleged that Momodu was only after Atiku’s money.

He noted that the one-time presidential aspirant had failed to mention the areas where the document was plagiarized.

Keyamo said: “Here is a miserable fellow who having previously overrated himself, crashed down like a wingless bird from a futile presidential ambition (for which he got zero votes in the PDP Presidential primaries), and ended up as an hyperactive hireling and attack-dog of perhaps the worst serial loser in Nigeria’s electoral history.

“Funnily enough, the only curriculum vitae he truly possesses to even make an attempt at the presidency is no more than mere photo ops with celebrities and the high-and-mighty in society.

“Contrary to his usual public posturing, it was never a matter of principle. As Mitchelle Obama once put it: ‘When they go low, we go high.’

“As a very busy man with various portfolios and an eye on my huge private practice still going strong and to which I will return anytime, let me end my response here.

“There are far more important things to do than be distracted by the tantrums of someone who seems to be getting increasingly frustrated that those who hired him to salvage the publicity aspect of PDP’s presidential campaign are so far unimpressed with his mediocre performance.

“My last comment on this chapter, please.”

