‘Misleading’ – NPA dismisses corruption allegations

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has firmly rejected recent allegations of financial misconduct, describing them as unfounded and misleading.

The rebuttal comes amid media reports alleging multi-billion-naira misappropriations and questionable contract practices within the agency.

In an official statement issued on Sunday, the NPA’s General Manager of Corporate and Strategic Communications, Mr. Ikechukwu Onyemekara, emphasized that the agency operates under a strict regulatory framework that makes financial impropriety nearly impossible.

“The NPA’s budgetary process and financial operations are subject to thorough scrutiny by the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, the Budget Office of the Federation, and the National Assembly,” Onyemekara stated. “The claims circulating in some online platforms are baseless and do not reflect the realities of our operations.”

Addressing specific concerns, Onyemekara explained that the recent dredging operations at the Warri Escravos Channel were undertaken through the emergency procurement process, as allowed under the Procurement Act of 2007. According to him, worsening maritime conditions in the area posed a serious threat to oil and gas logistics, which necessitated prompt action.

He also defended the marine craft procurement exercise, stressing that it was conducted in full compliance with procurement laws and in response to pressing national energy security requirements, particularly those tied to offshore oil exports.

The statement also addressed accusations that the NPA withheld documents related to contracts and spending for over a year. Onyemekara dismissed this claim as “untenable,” citing the civil service’s established timelines and procedures for document processing.

READ ALSO: Sowore claims Peter Obi’s popularity driven by religious sentiment

Similarly, reports of questionable financial transactions linked to the Authority’s London office were rejected outright. “There is no record of any such activities. These are fabricated stories lacking any factual basis,” he said.

In a bid to clarify the Authority’s financial performance, Onyemekara noted that the surge in 2024 revenue figures was primarily due to foreign exchange gains, as port charges are denominated in foreign currencies and benchmarked internationally.

He further explained that recent revocations of third-party contracts were carried out lawfully and with full respect for existing agreements. Regarding internal staffing, Onyemekara acknowledged the elevation of some personnel to General Manager positions, noting that the promotions aimed to resolve long-standing age-related stagnation and were welcomed by the in-house union.

“Staff morale is high,” he added, “and our employees have shown renewed motivation following the successful completion of the 2024 promotion examinations and the resolution of backlog promotion issues.”

Highlighting the NPA’s strategic priorities, Onyemekara revealed that the Authority had secured Federal Executive Council approval for the ambitious Port Modernisation Programme, which is designed to upgrade port infrastructure and equipment to meet global standards.

He also disclosed that the Port Community System, a digital platform for port operations, is nearing completion and is expected to integrate seamlessly with the Federal Government’s upcoming National Single Window project, aimed at enhancing efficiency and trade facilitation.

Concluding the statement, Onyemekara appealed to media organisations to adhere to journalistic ethics by verifying claims before publication. “The Authority remains open to constructive dialogue and transparent engagement. Our commitment to modernising Nigeria’s ports and fostering national economic growth is unwavering,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now