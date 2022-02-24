Mismanagement by PDP, APC led to formation of National Movement —Kwankwaso

A former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has revealed that the appalling state of the economy, wrought by years of maladministration by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) led to the formation of The National Movement.

Kwankwaso made this disclosure on Thursday during a live interview on Arise TV ‘The Morning Show’ monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

Other politicians behind the formation of the new political group include former Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, and a member of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s campaign organization in the 2019 presidential election, Buba Galadima.

In his address during the launch of the TNM at the International Conference Centre, Abuja on Tuesday, the former governor declared that the new political group would seize power from the APC in 2023.

He stressed that the TNM was set to battle for the soul of Nigeria from the hands of APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Soeakingnfurther on Thursday, his Kwankwaso bemoaned the poor performances of both parties which led to some concerned stakeholders brainstorming on the way out of the situation.

“I was with the PDP under whose platform I governed Kano State in two tenures and the problem with the party then led some of us to join the APC to wrestle power from the PDP which we did. Unfortunately, the change we sought was not in the interest of the people which led to the formation of this movement.

“I defected to the PDP and we tried to convince the party to do the right thing by ensuring good management; even advising the APC on good governance to no avail. This led many of our colleagues to brainstorm on the way forward bringing something new to the table in order to harness the development of the country.

“Check the performances of the PDP and the APC and we came to the conclusion that things have to change which led to the formation of the National Movement. We are working not for our individual selves but for our country too. The current situation has led to voters’ apathy due to the disinterest by the populace due to what is happening.”

Kwankwaso also slammed the issue of zoning, blaming lazy politicians without verifiable credentials for pushing the agenda on the populace.

He reiterated that Nigeria “need leaders who have shown and proved over the years that they can do the job.”

“The idea of zoning is coming from the politicians because they find it difficult to convince people about their credentials. Past leaders were not supported due to their tribe or zone; they cut across the people of this country. We need leaders who have shown and proved over the years that they can do the job.

“Personally, I supported more Southerners than Northerners through the years. I once supported Obasanjo over Rimi who hailed from Kano; supported Goodluck Jonathan over Buhari; MKO over Tofa. I hail from a cosmopolitan city without any boundaries on tribe or religion. Irrespective of your region, prove yourself and people will support you. APC has no option rather than to take it to the South due to Buhari’s tenure but the PDP is more flexible.”

