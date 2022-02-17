Politics
Mismanagement of borrowed funds causing economic challenges —Peter Obi
A former Vice Presidential hopeful and former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has blamed the economic challenges in Nigeria on the government’s mismanagement of borrowed funds.
In a statement published on his official Twitter account, @PeterObi, on Thursday, the politician and businessman said borrowing for consumption is also a contributing factor, cause the funds were not properly invested.
The issue surrounding borrowing and debt under President Muhammadu Buhari has been a topic of discussion among Nigerians, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) stating that for every N100 revenue in 2022, Nigeria will spend N93 on debt servicing.
This was reiterated by Obi, with the former chairman of Fidelity Bank stating, “Today, we are spending 90% of our revenue servicing debts because, ironically, our borrowed funds were mismanaged and have not been properly invested.”
How Nigerian government should have invested borrowed funds
According to Obi, the challenges resulting from the debt was the misplaced of priority, as he believes Nigeria would have developed beyond its current position if, “the funds borrowed were invested in critical areas of development, education, health and poverty alleviation.”
Read also: Peter Obi alleges vote-buying in Anambra guber elections
While he doesn’t see any wrong in borrowing, he advised that, “what we need to do is to put a law in place that if we must borrow, it must strictly be for investment in areas of growth.
“Many countries have built robust economies with borrowed funds. We can do the same if only we enthrone visionary and committed leadership.” Obi wrote.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...